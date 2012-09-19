NEW YORK U.S. crude oil stockpiles rose by a sharp 8.5 million barrels last week, posting their largest weekly gain since March as imports surged, government data showed on Wednesday.

Domestic stocks of crude rose by 8.53 million barrels to 367.63 million barrels, the Energy Information Administration reported. Analysts polled by Reuters had forecast a much smaller build of 1 million barrels.

U.S. imports of crude jumped by 1.28 million barrels per day to 9.81 million barrels per day. Net crude oil imports hit their highest weekly level since January.

Refinery utilization rose 4.2 percentage points to 88.9 percent of capacity, but oil product stocks still fell unexpectedly, the EIA data showed. Analysts had forecast a rise in plant utilization of 1.1 percentage points.

U.S. gasoline inventories fell by 1.41 million barrels to 196.31 million barrels. Analysts had expected an increase of 1.2 million barrels. Total U.S. gasoline stocks fell to the lowest level since October 2008. In the East Coast region, gasoline stocks fell by 2.3 million barrels.

U.S. distillate stocks, which include diesel and heating oil, fell by 322,000 barrels to 128.23 million barrels, compared with analysts' average forecast for an increase of 1 million barrels.

U.S. crude futures fell further after the data. By 10:37 a.m. EDT (1437 GMT), they were trading down $2.81 at $92.48 per barrel.

Crude stockpiles at Cushing, Oklahoma fell by 274,000 barrels to 43.81 million barrels.

