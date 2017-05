ISTANBUL Russia will continue investing in oil production and will remain a reliable energy supplier to the world market despite the nation's current difficulties, President Vladimir Putin told the World Energy Congress on Monday.

Russia also aims to implement the TurkStream project which aims to build a natural gas pipeline from Russia to Turkey, Putin told the congress held in Istanbul.

(Reporting by Olesya Astakhova; Writing by Dmitry Solovyov; Editing by Vladimir Soldatkin)