Old-guard retail back in the cross hairs
NEW YORK A glance at the U.S. stock market's main measure for the health of retailers suggests all is well among those companies in the business of peddling stuff directly to consumers.
WASHINGTON Global oil prices are likely to remain relatively low over the next several years, U.S. Vice Joe Biden told a Caribbean energy security summit on Monday.
"Now under $50 a barrel ...it is likely to remain relatively low for at least the near term, the next several years," Biden told the summit.
Oil prices have fallen almost 60 percent since June to below $49 a barrel on global oversupply.
(Reporting by Lesley Wroughton; Editing by Sandra Maler)
NEW YORK A glance at the U.S. stock market's main measure for the health of retailers suggests all is well among those companies in the business of peddling stuff directly to consumers.
YOKOHAMA, Japan Japan's economy still needs support from ultra-loose monetary policy despite budding signs of recovery, a senior IMF official said, stressing that it was premature for the central bank to consider withdrawing stimulus any time soon.