* State releases first results from Utica shale
* Data gives hint of Utica potential
* Some still have doubts
NEW YORK, April 2 Five wells began producing oil
and gas last year in the newly developed Utica shale formation,
tipped to be the next major energy-producing basin in the United
States, according to Ohio state figures released Monday.
Results from five wells drilled by Chesapeake Energy
in Carroll and Harrison counties gave the first indication of
Utica's potential, which Chesapeake says may match the
prolificacy of the Eagle Ford shale play in Texas, though some
analysts have expressed doubts.
Together, the five wells, which began operating at different
times last year, produced a total 43,513 barrels of oil,
according to a report from the Ohio Department of Natural
Resources (ODNR).
The most productive well, named Kenneth Buell in Harrison
County, "had 300 times more daily production than the average
vertical gas well in all of Ohio," said ODNR spokesman Carlo
LoParo.
The Utica is expected to be the next frontier for major oil
and gas production from shale rock deposits, which has already
transformed the U.S. energy outlook in the past few years.
Major oil and gas producers have flocked to the region over
the past year, leasing land for exploration. Last week,
London-based BP announced it had reached an agreement to
lease 84,000 acres in Trumbull county, Ohio, with a group
representing mineral owners in the county.
Chesapeake is the Utica's largest leaseholder and has
consistently lauded its potential, sparking subsequent interest
from other majors like ExxonMobil and France's Total
.
Still, some analysts were disappointed by Monday's results
and remain skeptical of the Utica's potential until more data is
compiled.
"While long-term trends in the play cannot be defined by
five initial well results, we believe today's data release
suggests ultimate production results out of the Utica have the
potential to disappoint," said Bernstein analysts in a note.