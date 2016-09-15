Oil producer EnQuest Plc (ENQ.L) said it ended talks with Israeli conglomerate Delek Group Ltd (DLEKG.TA) regarding a potential stake sale in an oilfield in the North Sea.

The companies said in July they were in talks for Delek to buy a 20 percent stake in EnQuest's Kraken oilfield, in a deal that could have been worth $162 million.

The companies had been unable to reach an agreement, EnQuest said on Thursday, but did not provide details.

