LONDON The founders of Kazakh miner ENRC ENRC.L, bidding to buy out minority investors and take the group private, said on Wednesday they could sell some international assets, reversing a costly expansion drive that took the group to Africa and Brazil.

Since its 2007 London listing, ENRC has spent more than $6 billion expanding beyond its Kazakh core ferrochrome and iron ore operations into places such as Democratic Republic of Congo. More than $5 billion of that was spent on assets still in development that have generated little or no cash so far.

In an offer document published on Wednesday by the bidders - Eurasian Resources, a group made up of ENRC's trio of founders and the Kazakh government - they outlined plans to focus management attention on the Kazakh core of the business.

"Eurasian Resources will undertake a thorough strategic review of ENRC's international assets, and this may lead to a reduction in capital allocated to such assets and the identification of potential business disposal opportunities," the bidders said in the document.

Given the involvement of the Kazakh government, ENRC's heavy debt and the burden of financing the buyout, the bidders had been expected to concentrate on assets at home, but they had not been expected to indicate possible sales as early as the bid document.

ENRC, under pressure over its poorly performing share price and growing debt, had already cut back its $11 billion list of potential projects last year.

Assets now expected to be put on the block include their planned Brazilian iron ore operation, a Mozambique coal project and a South African platinum holding - none of which are likely to prove easy sales at a time when buyers are contemplating an uncertain demand outlook.

Brazil could be the least complex sale, with industry advisers already touting an option that could see privately owned iron ore developer Zamin, which sold the BML asset to ENRC in a $1 billion deal, buying it back less than three years later. Zamin has declined to comment on the possibility.

ENRC's jewel outside Kazakhstan is its copper operation in Democratic Republic of Congo - these mines, some acquired in a controversial 2010 deal after they were confiscated from a rival miner, have been the focus of overseas spending and are not expected to be up for sale.

Should the bidders succeed they will draw a line under ENRC's turbulent years on the London market. They are widely expected to be successful after rival Kazakhmys (KAZ.L), ENRC's top shareholder, backed the offer last week.

Including Kazakhmys' holding, the bidders now own or have support from shareholders representing more than three-quarters of the total capital. ENRC's minority shareholders have until August 28 to accept the offer of $2.65 in cash plus 0.23 Kazakhmys shares for each ENRC share.

At Wednesday's closing prices, that values ENRC at around 228 pence, compared to ENRC's closing value of 219.3 pence.

