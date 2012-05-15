Ensco Plc (ESV.N), owner of the world's second-largest offshore rig fleet, will convert its New York-listed stock into ordinary shares from American depositary shares, the company said on Tuesday, boosting their value by more than 1 percent.

The straight listing on the New York Stock Exchange, which is set to take place on May 22, will make the London-based company eligible for inclusion in the U.S. benchmark S&P 500 index. .SPX

Ensco was in the index before it moved its domicile out of Delaware in late 2009 to secure a lower tax rate, and its shares slipped on the day it announced that move. Shares of Transocean Ltd RIGN.VX also fell when it moved to Switzerland, where their rival Noble Corp (NE.N) also moved around the same time.

Ensco said recent regulatory developments involving shares of UK-domiciled companies allowed for the change.

"There is no assurance that Ensco will be added to the index in the future," Ensco said in a statement, though it added that it would now be eligible for it.

Shares of Ensco gained 1.2 percent to $48.78 in early trading on Tuesday, rising off a four-month low, even while the Philadelphia Stock Exchange oil service index .OSX was down 0.6 percent.

(Reporting by Braden Reddall in Houston)