Starlings from Russia and eastern Europe soar through the evening sky, creating a display of shifting shapes and movements while spending the winter in Israel.

Ornithologist Yossi Leshem, of Tel Aviv University, said the birds keep in tight formations to avoid predators and to help each other find food.

Although 20 years ago millions of starlings arrived in the northern part of the Negev desert, the numbers have dropped in the past few years to just a few hundred birds.