Pfizer hikes U.S. prices of 91 drugs by average 20 percent in 2017: Financial Times
Pfizer Inc has hiked the price of nearly a hundred drugs by an average of 20 percent so far this year in the United States, the Financial Times reported on Friday.
Enzon Pharmaceuticals Inc said it will suspend all clinical development activities, days after the cancer drug developer decided to explore a possible sale.
The company, in which activist investor Carl Icahn has a 13.29 percent stake, spent about $4 million last quarter on pipeline research and development and had cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities of $288.7 million as of September 30.
It will also reduce its workforce from 43 employees to about 23-28, Enzon said. Last September, it laid off about half its workforce.
The biotechnology company has two drugs in mid-stage trials and a number of others in early-stage studies.
Enzon, whose revenue mainly comes from royalty payments, will incur about $1.4 million in charges related to the reduction in force and expects to record charges in the first quarter of 2013.
Shares of Enzon, which has a market capitalization of about $200 million, closed at $4.50 on Thursday on the Nasdaq.
(Reporting by Prateek Kumar and Balaji Sridharan in Bangalore; Editing by Sreejiraj Eluvangal)
