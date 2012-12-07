FRANKFURT Swedish hygiene and paper products maker SCA and Germany's largest energy group E.ON on Friday said they had entered a joint venture to develop wind power projects.

"The joint venture includes approximately 270 wind power stations and a total energy production of more than 2 TWh (terawatt hours), corresponding to the electricity required for warming 100,000 Swedish households," said Ake Westberg, head of SCA Energy.

Investment decisions would be made by 2014 or 2015 at the earliest, SCA said in a statement, adding the project was expected to start operations by 2016 to 2017 at the earliest.

(Reporting by Christoph Steitz)