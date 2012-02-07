PARIS/BRUSSELS European Commission officials raided the offices of two electricity exchanges on Tuesday following concerns their planned tie up may infringe European competition laws, the companies said.

Paris-based EPEX Spot and Norway's Nordpool Spot, which offer short-term electricity trading platforms for French, German, Austrian, Swiss and Scandinavian power, in September announced plans to create a joint exchange which would cover more than half of Europe's spot electricity trades.

"Yes, our office was searched today. We expect the raids were carried out in relation to our cooperation with Nordpool Spot," a spokesman for EPEX Spot said.

The European Commission said it was concerned the companies may have violated European antitrust rules that prohibit cartels, without giving further details of the investigation.

EPEX Spot and Nordpool Spot both said they were cooperating with the authorities to ensure they obtained all relevant information.

The two exchanges have a combined annual transaction volume of nearly 600 terawatt-hours (TWh), more than half of Europe's total volumes, and trade in Germany, France, Austria, Switzerland, Norway, Sweden, Finland, Denmark and Estonia.

(Reporting by Karolin Schaps in Paris and Foo Yun Chee in Brussels; editing by James Jukwey)