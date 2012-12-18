'Food revolution' - megabrands turn to small start-ups for big ideas
LONDON Food and drink megabrands are seeing their sales chewed away by smaller, nimbler, cooler rivals. They can't beat them - so now they're joining them.
WASHINGTON, D.C. The U.S. capital is unusual in one sense: Median income here rose 17 percent in the past two decades, far better than the overall U.S. decline of 4 percent. Still, the gains were heavily skewed toward the top.
Washington's top fifth of households (up 32 percent) gained more than the next rung down (up 26 percent) - which gained more than the middle rung (up 20 percent), which gained more than the next rung (up 8 percent). Only the bottom fifth saw average income fall, by 8 percent.
As in most of the nation, the District's poverty rate has been rising: It's nearly 19 percent, up two points since 1989. That's higher than the national average of 16 percent and more than twice the rate of the surrounding suburbs.
(Reporting By Himanshu Ojha; Edited by Michael Williams)
LONDON Food and drink megabrands are seeing their sales chewed away by smaller, nimbler, cooler rivals. They can't beat them - so now they're joining them.
HARIDWAR, India Narendra Modi leaned to whisper in the ear of the man sitting cross-legged and barefoot next to him, the one clad in saffron robes with a long beard and squinty gaze. It was late in the afternoon of March 23, 2014 in New Delhi and the start of national elections was a fortnight away.