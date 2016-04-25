LONDON - - Australian actor Eric Bana returns to comedy with a turn as an egotistical journalist in Netflix movie “Special Correspondents”.

The “Troy” actor described working on the film with “The Office” creator Ricky Gervais as “too much fun”.

"Quite often when you're working on a drama it can go the other way. Getting to work with the most famous corker of all time in Ricky Gervais and not get in trouble for it was nice," Bana said in an interview.

The film follows two journalists, Frank Bonneville (Bana) and Ian Finch (Gervais) who are due to visit Ecuador and cover an ongoing conflict for a New York radio station. But when Finch loses their passports they make up an elaborate lie that they have been kidnapped.

“Special Correspondents” premieres on Netflix on Friday.