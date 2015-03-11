Imagination Tech starts dispute process with Apple
LONDON Imagination Technologies said it had started a "dispute resolution procedure" with Apple, its biggest customer, after failing to resolve a standoff over licensing between the two companies.
STOCKHOLM Ericsson will cut 2,200 jobs in Sweden, mainly in research and development (R&D) and supply, as part of its latest cost-cutting program, the Swedish telecom equipment maker said on Wednesday.
Ericsson said in November it aimed to cut annual costs by around 9 billion Swedish crowns ($1.05 billion), with full effect in 2017. The program will entail restructuring charges of around 3-4 billion crowns between 2015 and 2017.
Chief Financial Officer Jan Frykhammar said past increases in R&D spending had partly aimed at reducing the number of hardware platforms and versions of software, while Ericsson had also worked on structurally improving R&D efficiency.
"Therefore, while we continue to have a very high pace of investments in R&D, there are now possibilities to realize efficiency gains or cost reductions," Frykhammar said. He declined to say how many of the planned job cuts would be in R&D.
Ericsson spent 36.3 billion Swedish crowns ($4.2 billion) on R&D in 2014, or 15.9 percent of its revenue, up from 32.2 billion the previous year.
At the end of 2014, Ericsson employed 118,000, including 17,580 in Sweden and around 25,700 in R&D globally. Only India had more Ericsson employees than Sweden, at close to 20,000.
(Reporting by Sven Nordenstam; editing by Simon Johnson and Jason Neely)
LONDON Imagination Technologies said it had started a "dispute resolution procedure" with Apple, its biggest customer, after failing to resolve a standoff over licensing between the two companies.
LOS ANGELES Family members of three victims of the December 2015 shooting rampage in San Bernardino, California, have sued Facebook, Google and Twitter, claiming that the companies permitted Islamic State to flourish on social media.