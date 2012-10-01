VIENNA The foundation that is a major shareholder in Erste Group Bank (ERST.VI) will sell a stake of up to 3.55 percent in the Austrian lender, the foundation said on Monday.

"The stake in Erste Group controlled by Erste Foundation after the transaction will amount to an approximate 20.2 percent," it said in a statement, adding the foundation was not planning any further share sales.

Goldman Sachs International and Erste Group will act as joint bookrunners in the accelerated bookbuilt offering to institutional investors, it added.

(Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by Mark Potter)