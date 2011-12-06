HONG KONG Shares of Esprit Holdings Ltd (0330.HK) fell more than 10 percent on Tuesday, the biggest single-day decline in more than two months, after the fashion retailer announced the resignation of its chief financial officer.

Esprit shares fell to HK$10.66, the lowest in about a week, trading at HK$10.76 at 0643 GMT on Tuesday, down 10.2 percent from the previous close. That compared with a 1.3 percent fall in the Hang Seng Index .HSI.

The stock jumped 8.7 percent on Monday to a more than one-month high before the announcement.

"The announcement came as a surprise to the market as investors were expecting some good news or a positive update on restructuring," said Patrick Yiu, a direct at CASH Asset Management. "The news has hit investor sentiment on the company.

"It's no surprise to see management changes, but this came a bit sooner than expected and is related to the CFO position, which is sensitive for the restructuring and adds uncertainty to operations," he said.

Esprit, which depends on Europe for about 80 percent of its sales, said on Monday that executive director and chief financial officer Chew Fook Aun decided to resign on or before June 1, 2012, as he was unable to meet company requirements to make frequent trips to Europe. The company said it was confident of finding a replacement.

"From an operational perspective, Fook Aun's departure as well as his succession will increase the execution risks for its four-year transformation plan," Bank of America Merrill Lynch said in a research note. "On the investor sentiment front, Fook Aun is a renowned CFO and has a good relationship with investors, which will also likely affect investor sentiment."

It added that the share price was expected to react negatively in the near term to the announcement of Chew's departure.

Citi said in a research note that Chew's resignation should not reflect Esprit's transformation progress, but would be negative to the near-term share price performance, particularly after the stock price had soared 38 percent in the last two weeks.

Esprit had said in September that it aimed to double sales in China to HK$6 billion ($772.12 million) over the next four years and expand its point-of-sales network to 1,900 from 1,000. It is withdrawing from some underperforming markets and spending millions of dollars to revive its brand.

With a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, Esprit is the smallest among rivals including Swedish clothing retailer Hennes & Mauritz AB (HMb.ST), with a market valuation of $46 billion, Spain's Inditex SA (ITX.MC) at $53.1 billion, and Uniqlo operator Japan's Fast Retailing Co (9983.T) at $17.7 billion.

Graphic: Fast Retailing vs rival: link.reuters.com/zek25s

"We are disappointed that Chew Fook Aun is leaving Esprit as we believe he remains one of the better CFOs in Hong Kong," CLSA said in a research note. "We are not overly surprised he is leaving as we do understand that he would prefer to spend more time in Hong Kong."

Esprit shares have been under pressure amid increasing skepticism over its turnaround plan, falling about 70 percent in the past year.

Esprit lost as much as 46 percent of its market value in less than a week in September after annual profits were nearly wiped out, hit by restructuring charges, and the company admitted its brand had "lost its soul."

Despite the fall, Esprit shares, which currently trade at 25 times forward 12-month earnings and 55 percent higher than its 10-year median, are seen as expensive compared with peers.

Fast Retailing is trading at 18.4 times or 5.7 percent below its 10-year median, H&M is at 19.4 times or 5 percent below its 10-year median, and Inditex is trading at 18.3 times or 5 percent below 10-year median, according to Thomson Reuters Starmine data.

The fashion group may shut its North American stores if it cannot sell them as the troubled fashion retailer seeks to bolster its sagging image, media reported earlier.

However, some analysts see the departure as positive for Esprit.

"We think Chew's decision to step down is in Esprit's best interests given his personal constraints," Macquarie Equities Research said in a report. "We think this will allow Esprit to recruit a CFO who has prior experiences in turning around businesses, which will be to Esprit's advantage."

In the long run, brokers said Esprit was worth putting back on the radar as any recovery in Europe would directly benefit the company.

"It is a long-term recovery stock and a good brand-reborn story as long as it is heading the right direction of tapping China growth," said Andrew To, head of research of Emperor Capital Group.

($1 = 7.7708 Hong Kong dollars)

