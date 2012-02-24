HONG KONG Shares of Esprit Holdings Ltd (0330.HK) fell more than 6 percent on Friday morning after jumping sharply in the previous session when forecast-beating half-year earnings fuelled hope for its prospects, but some analysts remain unconvinced.

The stock, which jumped 25 percent in its biggest percentage gain in 14 years on Thursday, fell as low as HK$16.66 on Friday morning before recovering to HK$17.26 by 0340 GMT, down 2.9 percent compared with a flat Hang Seng Index .HSI.

"While its transformation looks to be on track and there are encouraging signs from new products and store concepts, Esprit still faces significant challenges aside from macro conditions in Europe," Citi said in a research note.

Citi downgraded Esprit to sell from neutral after the recent rally.

Analysts also forecast Esprit's wholesale performance to remain under pressure with the weak euro zone macro-economic backdrop and tightening credit.

Esprit, whose rivals include Sweden's Hennes & Mauritz AB (HMb.ST), U.S. group GAP Inc (GPS.N) and Spain's Inditex SA (ITX.MC), said it continued to face economic challenges, especially in Europe where reduced consumer confidence and restricted credit had hit its wholesale business and expansion.

"We believe it is still too early to draw a conclusion on the success of the transformation program. Turnover performance for both retail and wholesale remain weak in 1H12," Standard Chartered Equity said in a research note. It downgraded Esprit to underperform from in-line.

Analysts said a pickup in sales growth would still be key to achieving past levels of profitability.

Esprit said plans to restore long-term profitability were on track, sending its shares to a five-month peak on Thursday.

The company, which depends on Europe for about four-fifths of its sales, on Thursday reported a first-half net profit decline of 74 percent, a smaller drop than analysts had expected.

The market was surprised by strength in fiscal first-half operating margins, and a 60 percent interim dividend payout was received positively, boosting hope that the turnaround plan could be less capital-intensive, analysts said.

"Management is making strong headway in the transformation plan," Macquarie Research said in a note. "Accelerating store closures also make Esprit a more attractive takeover target."

Macquarie retained an outperform view on Esprit and raised target price by 71 percent to HK$24.

JP Morgan has upgraded Esprit to neutral from underweight after the fashion group showed improvement in same-store sales.

(Reporting by Donny Kwok; Editing by Chris Lewis)