KKR prepares bid for Australia's Quintis: source
SYDNEY U.S. private equity firm KKR & Co LP is preparing a potential consortium bid for Australia's Quintis Ltd backed by the sandalwood plantation group's managing director, a source said.
Essex Property Trust Inc (ESS.N), a manager of residential properties on the U.S. West Coast, has offered to buy BRE Properties Inc BRE.N for about $5 billion, Bloomberg reported, citing two people familiar with the matter.
BRE Properties shares were up 13 percent in late morning trading on the New York Stock Exchange.
The offer is higher than the $60 per share bid made by investment firm Land & Buildings and an investor group earlier this year, said Bloomberg, citing a source. (r.reuters.com/jur25v)
Essex and BRE executives could not be immediately reached for comment.
(Reporting by Mridhula Raghavan in Bangalore; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)
SYDNEY U.S. private equity firm KKR & Co LP is preparing a potential consortium bid for Australia's Quintis Ltd backed by the sandalwood plantation group's managing director, a source said.
NEW YORK A congressional subcommittee on Tuesday urged Puerto Rico Governor Ricardo Rossello to finalize an $8.9 billion debt restructuring at the island's power utility, PREPA, before a deadline to close the deal expires on Friday.
TOKYO U.S. nuclear developer Westinghouse Electric Co plans to seek bankruptcy protection from creditors on Tuesday as it struggles to limit losses that have thrown its Japanese parent Toshiba Corp into crisis, people familiar with Toshiba's thinking said.