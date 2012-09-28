NEW YORK U.S. copper consumers have lodged a last-ditch effort to block government approval of new physically backed exchange-traded funds (ETFs), warning they would have a "devastating" effect on prices and supply.

In a letter to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission late on Thursday, the final day for public comments on one of two proposed ETFs, a lawyer representing the copper users said BlackRock Inc. (BLK.N) had not provided enough evidence to allay fears that the fund would squeeze the global market.

"As we have demonstrated, the removal from the market of as much as 180,000 metric tons...would have a devastating impact on both near-term price and supply," Robert Bernstein, attorney for Vandenberg & Feliu, said in the letter, referring to the amount of copper expected to be used as initial collateral for the ETF.

It was the latest volley in a two-year battle over the new funds, which would effectively allow U.S. retail investors to trade physical copper easily for the first time.

The SEC has until January 18 to make a decision on the XF Physical Copper Trust proposed by JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM.N), which was submitted prior to the BlackRock ETF. That decision is likely to set the precedent for BlackRock's fund, The regulators could also decide to extend the consultation process for a second time.

"Given the controversy, the amount of empirical data they need to review and the opportunities afforded to market participants to give oral presentations, I'd be surprised if they reached a decision before the end of the year," Bernstein said in a telephone interview on Thursday.

His letter sought a meeting with the SEC after October 10

A spokeswoman for JPM did not respond to requests for comment. Spokeswomen for BlackRock and the SEC declined to comment.

LINGERING WORRY

Bernstein represents a consortium of U.S. copper fabricators - SouthWire Co., Encore Wire Corp, Luvata and AmRod - as well as Red Kite, a large hedge fund and physical trader. The consortium has opposed the funds in a series of filings and meetings with the SEC since May.

While 180,000 metric tonnes (198,416 tons) is only a tiny part of a 20-million-tonne global market, fabricators worry that it accounts for the majority of the metal available in exchange-bonded warehouses.

They argue there is not enough metal available outside of the exchange networks for immediate delivery to prevent a squeeze in supply because it is tied up in long-term contracts.

The long-running dispute has divided traditional industrial consumers who use copper in everything from air conditioning units to cars from banks looking to attract investors seeking exposure to the potentially lucrative copper market.

In July, U.S. Senator Carl Levin, a Michigan Democrat, said the funds would cause a boom-and-bust cycle in the copper market.

But JPM and BlackRock say those fears are unfounded because the funds will be miniscule compared with the global market. Emphasis on exchange stocks as a measure of the spot metal availability has been overdone, they say.

In a letter dated September 12 to the SEC, BlackRock managing director Ira Shapiro noted that exchange stocks are only a small portion of the 1.4 million tonnes of high-grade liquid inventory available around the world.

"The grounds on which the (SEC) has been urged to deny (the fund) do not have merit," he wrote.

The ETF would sell investors shares in a fund backed by physical metal as collateral. JPM and Blackrock have said this would make it easier for smaller investors to get exposure to copper prices, which have more than doubled in seven years.

JPM's fund would store LME brand-approved copper valued at up to $499,761,150 -- equivalent to about 62,000 tonnes based on a copper price of $8,000 per metric tonne, while BlackRock's iShares Copper Trust would use up to 121,200 tonnes of copper as guarantee against shares in its fund.

(Reporting By Josephine Mason; Additional reporting by Susan Thomas; Editing by David Gregorio)