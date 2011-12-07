CHICAGO U.S. ethanol production hit a record high in the latest week, while stocks also rose, up more than 5 percent in the last week, the Energy Information Administration reported Wednesday.

U.S. ethanol production totaled 954,000 barrels per day in the seven days to December 2, up 24,000 barrels per day. The next highest production level was when ethanol production hit 939,000 barrels per day for the week ending December 3, 2010.

Ethanol inventories rose to 17.9 million barrels from 17 million barrels over the last week, the EIA said.

Linn Group analyst Jerrod Kitt said both output and inventories were higher than expected, and it appeared producers were racing to capture record spot margins.

Midwest plants on average were making 40 cents per gallon a week ago, though margins have compressed to 20-25 cents a gallon this week.

