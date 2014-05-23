China's HNA in final talks to buy German airport Hahn
FRANKFURT Acquisitive Chinese conglomerate HNA is in final talks over the purchase of Hahn airport in western Germany, the airport's state owners said on Monday.
DUBAI Etisalat ETEL.AD, which this month bought a 53 percent stake in Maroc Telecom (IAM.CS), has scrapped an offer to buy the remaining shares in the Moroccan firm, the United Arab Emirates operator said on Friday.
In a filing to Abu Dhabi's bourse, Etisalat said it had been exempted from making an offer to minority shareholders, which is usually required under Morocco's takeover rules.
An Etisalat spokesman separately confirmed this meant the company had now abandoned a provisional offer submitted earlier this week to the Moroccan authorities for approval.
The authorities decided that "due to public and national interest" Etisalat need not go through with its buyout bid, the spokesman added.
Etisalat paid 4.14 billion euros ($5.7 billion) for Paris-listed Vivendi's (VIV.PA) stake in Maroc Telecom, while the remaining shares are split between a 30 percent stake owned by the government and 17 percent of freely tradable shares.
Under bourse rules, acquiring companies do not need to offer minority shareholders the same price they paid in the original acquisition and Etisalat did not reveal the price per share it had proposed.
(Reporting by Matt Smith)
Consumer goods packaging company Silgan Holdings Inc said it would buy WestRock Co's business that makes soap dispensers and perfume sprayers for about $1 billion.
U.S. telecom sector could be on the brink of a major consolidation under President Donald Trump's likely more merger-friendly administration, said JP Morgan Securities, which now sees a 90 percent chance of T-Mobile US being involved in a strategic transaction in the next five years.