NEW YORK E*Trade Financial Corp (ETFC.O) named Navtej Nandra as president on Tuesday, filling a post that has been vacant since 2008, and also appointed a new chief marketing officer.

Nandra, who was head of Morgan Stanley Investment Management's international operations, will oversee the domestic retail brokerage operations of New York-based E*Trade, the company said. Prior to joining Morgan Stanley, Nandra held senior management roles in investment banking and wealth management at Merrill Lynch.

E*Trade also named Liza Landsman to run marketing and advertising. She was most recently global head of digital marketing at BlackRock and had previously worked at Citigroup and Bravas Partners.

Nandra is the first president of E*Trade since Jarrett Lilien left in 2008. Landsman replaces Nicholas Utton, who was one of several executives forced out since Chief Executive Paul Idzik joined E*Trade in January.

