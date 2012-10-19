New York Shares of online financial services company E*Trade Financial Corp (ETFC.O) slumped 8 percent in morning trading Friday after the company reported a surprise loss a day earlier, stoking concerns about credit quality in the firm's loan portfolio.

Shares of E*Trade were down 75 cents at $8.67.

The New York-based company reported a third-quarter loss of 10 cents a share after the close of trading Thursday. Analysts, on average, had expected earnings of 8 cents a share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The loss was due to a one-time item relating to the failure of a third party to report key data about loan holders in a timely fashion. Excluding that factor, however, analysts said the results were still weak.

E*Trade's banking unit has been chipping away at an outsized loan portfolio, which pummeled its balance sheet as mortgage loans began to sour when the housing market collapsed in 2007.

The company's loan portfolio was worth $11.1 billion at the end of the third quarter, compared with around $32 billion in 2007 when the credit crisis hit.

Each quarter, the company writes down loans to their collateral value, based on data on borrower bankruptcies, resulting in charges that have been trending lower as the size of the loan portfolio decreases and credit quality improves.

The latest quarter saw a sharp spike in loan-loss provisions - at $141 million, compared with $67.3 million in the second quarter, and $98.4 million in the third quarter of 2011.

E*Trade, which uses about 50 third-party servicers to obtain bankruptcy data specific to its loan portfolio, said it discovered last weekend that one of those servicers, which it did not name, had not been reporting all bankruptcy data in a timely basis. After accounting for all of data, E*Trade said it had an extra $50 million in charges.

But even without the extra charges, the loan-loss provisions were well above analysts' estimates.

Richard Repetto, an analyst at Sandler O'Neill + Partners, expected $63 million, and David J. Chiaverini, a BMO Capital Markets analyst had expected $59 million.

"The provision was unusually high, as credit issues re-emerged, reinforcing our view that there is still some balance sheet risk in the story," David Trone, an analyst at JMP Securities, said in a note to clients.

E*Trade also took a $13 million charge related to severance for former Chief Executive Steven Freiberg. The company said on August 9 that board chairman, Frank Petrilli, would step in as interim CEO, surprising industry watchers and sending the firm's shares higher on speculation the firm may be sold.

Matthew Audette, E*Trade's chief financial officer, said the extra $50 million in loan loss provisions and the $13 million in severance added up to 13 cents a share, which would put earnings at just 3 cents a share excluding those items.

The company, which gets around 30 percent of its revenue from client trading fees and commission, was also hurt by an industry-wide decline in equity trading levels as retail investors largely disengaged with the market amid global economic concerns.

"The mortgage portfolio remains an overhang and the lackluster retail environment only compounds the firm's challenges and we see no catalysts on the horizon," JMP Securities' Trone said.

E*Trade said it aims to cut $100 million of expenses by the end of 2013 to shore up its profits.

(Editing by Bernadette Baum)