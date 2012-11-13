WASHINGTON Nov 13 The U.S. House of
Representatives voted on Tuesday to bar airlines from complying
with a European Union law that would force them to pay for their
carbon emissions one day after the EU offered to stop the clock
on enforcing the measure.
The bill, which was the first piece of legislation to be
debated on the House floor after a pre-election recess, directs
the transportation secretary to decide to shield U.S. airlines
from Europe's carbon emissions trading system if he deems it
necessary.
The EU said on Monday it would "stop the clock" on enforcing
its law to create a positive atmosphere for international talks
on an alternative global plan to tackle airline emissions.
"We are notifying the EU that we are not going to support
the scheme and in fact we want a ... long term solution but we
will not allow the United States to be held hostage," said
Representative John Mica, chairman of the House Transportation
and Infrastructure committee.