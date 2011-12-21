WASHINGTON The United States said on Wednesday it is disappointed by a ruling from Europe's highest court backing a European Union law to charge airlines for carbon emissions on flights to and from Europe, saying it wanted the issue dealt with in the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO).

"We are disappointed by the decision of the court. Our message to the European Union has been very, very consistent: that there are mechanisms in international aviation in ICAO for addressing the question of greenhouse gas emissions and that's where these things should be talked about," State Department spokeswoman Victoria Nuland told reporters.

"What the EU has done is to do an end run around ICAO rather than dealing with these issues there," she added.

