The headquarters of Spanish lender Bankia is pictured beside a red traffic light in Madrid February 15, 2013. REUTERS/Sergio Perez

BRUSSELS EU competition regulators will order shares of nationalized Spanish bank Bankia (BKIA.MC) be valued at 0.01 euros each, resisting pressure from Spanish authorities for a higher price, a European Commission source said.

Bankia's minimal valuation is being disputed by Spanish authorities, which had been seeking a 0.10 euros per share valuation, sources familiar with the matter told Reuters last week.

The figure is crucial as Bankia prepares to swap debt into shares as part of a 10.7 billion euro ($13.9 billion) capital hike, affecting hundreds of thousands of small investors.

(Reporting by Foo Yun Chee; editing by Phil Blenkinsop)