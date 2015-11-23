BRUSSELS It will be up to the next Spanish government after an election in December to amend the 2016 budget to ensure it complies with European Union fiscal rules, the chairman of euro zone finance ministers, Jeroen Dijsselbloem, said on Monday.

Spain submitted its draft budget to Brussels early and the European Commission said last month it risked breaking the bloc's deficit rules because its rosy growth forecast did not take account the country's exposure to slowing emerging markets.

"The Spanish government will not take any action. It will be left to the next government which will where necessary take on new measures to ensure that its budget will be compliant," Dijsselbloem told a news conference after a Eurogroup meeting.

(Reporting By Jan Strupczewski; Writing by Paul Taylor)