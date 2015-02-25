BRUSSELS The European Commission said on Wednesday that France will have to cut its structural deficit by an extra 0.2 percent of GDP in 2015 to reach the minimum required by EU law of 0.5 percent a year, Commission Vice President Valdis Dombrovskis said.

The Commission will review if Paris is meeting this criterion three months from the moment that EU finance ministers accept this recommendation and, if France were to be found in non-compliance, it could face a fine.

"The current assessment of the structural effort in France is 0.3 percent (in 2015), which means that France has to deliver an additional 0.2 percent of structural effort," Dombrovskis told a news conference.

"We will come back to assessing this situation three months after the Council (of EU ministers) approves the Commission recommendation ...if France is in compliance... and in case of non-compliance there is a possibility of stepping up the excessive deficit procedure," Dombrovskis said.

