Canada's International Trade Minister Chrystia Freeland speaks during Question Period in the House of Commons on Parliament Hill in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada, October 17, 2016. REUTERS/Chris Wattie

OTTAWA Canada's potential free trade deal with the European Union is not dead, though the ball is now in Europe's court for completing the pact, Trade Minister Chrystia Freeland told reporters on Monday.

Freeland spoke shortly after European Council President Donald Tusk said he thought a summit planned for Thursday to sign the deal with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau could still go ahead. The Belgian region of Wallonia opposes the pact between Canada and the 28-nation bloc.

(Reporting by David Ljunggren; Editing by Chris Reese)