EU to propose 10-year license renewal for weed killer glyphosate
BRUSSELS The European Commission will propose extending by 10 years its approval for weed-killer glyphosate, used in Monsanto's Roundup, a spokeswoman said on Wednesday.
BRUSSELS The European Commission on Tuesday reimposed anti-dumping duties on three Chinese exporters of solar modules and cells citing breaches to terms of an agreement they had reached with Brussels not to sell below a minimum price.
Osda Solar, Qixin Solar Electrical Appliance and Shandong Linuo Photovoltaic Hi-Tech were part of a group of Chinese exporters which submitted a price undertaking to the EU executive in 2013.
The Commission considered that the three companies in breach of the terms of that undertaking and therefore the anti-dumping duties would automatically apply to their exports from China, according to the decision which was published in its Official Journal.
A tornado tore through western Oklahoma on Tuesday evening, destroying or damaging dozens of homes and killing at least one person, media reported.