FRANKFURT The European Union's new digital commissioner Guenther Oettinger is mulling an internet copyright levy, taking aim at Google, he told German newspaper Handelsblatt.

"If Google uses and processes intellectual property from the EU, the EU can protect this property and can demand a charge," Oettinger was quoted as saying by the paper.

The incoming commissioner added that such legislation could be introduced as early as 2016.

Oettinger said last month Google's market power could be limited, adding that he would work to ensure that the search engine's services preserve neutrality and objectivity.

