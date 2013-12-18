The logos of Dutch banking and insurance group SNS Reaal are seen in Utrecht November 13, 2008. REUTERS/Michael Kooren.

BRUSSELS The European Commission approved on Wednesday bailed-out Dutch state-owned financial group SNS REAAL's restructuring plan, saying it did not distort competition in the country.

SNS Reaal, the Netherlands' fourth-biggest financial group, was nationalized in February, when it received a 10 billion-euro rescue package to prevent it collapsing under the weight of huge losses related to property financing.

The Commission, which acts as the 28-member bloc's competition watchdog, said the recapitalization and bridge loan provided to SNS Reaal were in line with European competition rules.

"The restructuring plan ensures an adequate contribution to the cost of restructuring by the bank, its shareholders and hybrid capital holders," the Commission said in a statement.

Separately, the European Union state aid regulator also approved emergency aid and restructuring plans submitted by five Slovenian banks.

It approved restructuring plans for NLB, NKBM and aid for winding down Factor Banka and Probanka.

It also gave a temporary go-ahead to the rescue aid for Abanka Vipa but said the final clearance would depend on a restructuring plan which will be submitted by Slovenia in the coming months.

(Reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek)