BRUSSELS The European Commission said on Monday it approved Czech state aid granted in 2006-2012 to renewable energy installations.

"The Commission concluded that, in line with EU objectives, the measure helps the Czech Republic to achieve its 2020 renewable energy targets," it said in a statement.

It added that Prague committed to spending around 20 million euros on energy inter-connectors to "remedy any past discrimination against foreign green electricity" resulting from the plan.

