Wall St. edges up on strong jobs data, IBM caps gains
U.S. stocks rose slightly on Friday after a robust April jobs report reaffirmed the strength of the labor market, but a drop in IBM weighed on the blue-chip Dow index.
BRUSSELS European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker made light on Monday of intense debate sparked by his comment a week ago that he favored establishing a "European army".
Asked about the comment, he told a conference: "I didn't want to launch a debate. Had this been my strategy, I would have been very proud of it."
He said he had simply responded in the affirmative when a German newspaper interviewer asked if he favored a European army. But he stressed this was only a very long-term prospect.
The idea faces particular resistance from Britain, which with France is one of the bloc's two main military powers.
"We need a European army," Juncker told the conference organized by the Friends of Europe and Jacques Delors Institute. He said such a body was required to defend the EU's goals and principles, but that this was not a short-term goal.
ZURICH ChemChina [CNCC.UL] has won more than enough support from Syngenta shareholders to clinch its $43 billion takeover of the Swiss pesticides and seeds group, the two companies said on Friday.