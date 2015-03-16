BRUSSELS European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker made light on Monday of intense debate sparked by his comment a week ago that he favored establishing a "European army".

Asked about the comment, he told a conference: "I didn't want to launch a debate. Had this been my strategy, I would have been very proud of it."

He said he had simply responded in the affirmative when a German newspaper interviewer asked if he favored a European army. But he stressed this was only a very long-term prospect.

The idea faces particular resistance from Britain, which with France is one of the bloc's two main military powers.

"We need a European army," Juncker told the conference organized by the Friends of Europe and Jacques Delors Institute. He said such a body was required to defend the EU's goals and principles, but that this was not a short-term goal.

