Singapore confirms two new Zika virus cases
SINGAPORE Singapore on Friday confirmed two cases of locally transmitted infections of the mosquito-borne Zika virus, bringing the total number of reported cases in the city-state this year to eight.
LONDON European regulators on Friday backed approval of a new diabetes drug from AstraZeneca and Bristol-Myers Squibb that was rejected last year in the United States.
Dapagliflozin belongs to a new class of diabetes drugs designed to allow more sugar to be excreted with urine and has the potential to be the first to treat the disease independent of the hormone insulin.
The European Medicines Agency also endorsed new drugs from Novartis and Takeda.
TOKYO Japan has dropped proposals on price cuts for prescription drugs aimed at boosting the use of generic drugs, underscoring the government's struggle to rein in bulging social security costs for a rapidly ageing nation.