Oil prices fall as U.S. rig count stokes oversupply worries
SINGAPORE Oil futures dipped on Monday as a higher U.S. rig count indicated rising shale output and stoked worries about global oversupply, while a stronger dollar also pressured prices.
BRUSSELS The European Commission has approved a 80 million euro ($105.1 million) loan by Dutch authorities for the construction of a new nuclear reactor which will be used to supply medical radioisotopes, it said on Wednesday.
The loan for the Pallas project in Petten in the northwest of the country was only a small part of the total financing necessary and would be repaid once private investors came on board, said the Commission, which acts as the competition watchdog in the 28-member bloc.
"The aid will contribute to the security of supply of medical radioisotopes for the benefit of European patients and to other objectives of common interest without unduly distorting competition in the internal market," the Commission said in a statement.
(Reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek)
SINGAPORE Oil futures dipped on Monday as a higher U.S. rig count indicated rising shale output and stoked worries about global oversupply, while a stronger dollar also pressured prices.
TOKYO The dollar started the week on the back foot on Monday as some lackluster U.S. data and comments from Federal Reserve officials gave investors few catalysts to build on their U.S. currency exposure.
ASUNCION The United States, historically a major backer of multilateral lending institutions, will not renew its contribution to a Inter-American Development Bank fund that supports pilot development projects, the head of the Washington-based organization said on Sunday.