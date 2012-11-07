BRUSSELS Greek lawmakers must help to secure international aid for Athens, the EU's top economics official said on Wednesday, warning that Greece's debt burden was "increasingly unsustainable".

"Everybody has to do their part: the EU, the IMF and of course the Greek parliament in their two critical votes tonight and on Sunday," EU Economic and Monetary Affairs Commissioner Olli Rehn told a news conference.

Greek Prime Minister Antonis Samaras is expected to narrowly win support for an austerity package to gain crucial international financing, but still faces dissent and protests.

"There is no denying that (Greece's debt burden) is increasing unsustainable without further measures to reduce it," Rehn said, after releasing a report showing Greece's debt reaching 188.9 percent of economic output in 2014. (Reporting by Robin Emmott; editing by Rex Merrifield)