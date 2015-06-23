BRUSSELS/LONDON An EU-wide system for cross-border intra-day power trade needs to be set up as part of the bloc's plans for a fully connected European energy market with secure, affordable supplies, according to a draft European Commission document.

The plan is expected to be published in July as the European Commission presses for completion of a single energy market across the European Union and seeks a radical overhaul to incorporate increased volumes of supplies from intermittent wind and solar-powered generation.

"An EU-wide system for cross-border intraday trading needs to be set up – as has been successfully done for day-ahead trading," the document seen by Reuters says.

Day-ahead trading of capacity on interconnectors between western European countries has been working successfully for a number of years. It is a system whereby traders bid for capacity on the day before delivery, ensuring available capacity is used efficiently at the fairest price.

Growing amounts of renewable electricity generation, which can fluctuate significantly compared with the output of thermal power plants, have increased the urgency for a Europe-wide mechanism that adapts trading patterns to the nature of the market.

"The establishment of liquid and better integrated short-term markets will help increase flexibility and allow renewable energy producers to compete on an equal footing with conventional energy producers," the draft said.

It says that systems to balance available supplies will have to cover larger areas than they do now and favors that as a means of providing back-up to so-called capacity markets, which can mean paying owners of fossil fuel-fired baseload plants to have capacity available when needed.

The Commission, the EU executive, has launched an enquiry into capacity markets and has voiced concern that they distort competition.

The draft also notes long-term contracts can help to ensure security of supply, but says they must conform to competition rules.

Russian gas giant Gazprom's (GAZP.MM) long-term supply contracts are contentious in Brussels as Ukraine is locked in a pricing dispute with Moscow over how much it pays for its gas under such contracts. The Commission is mediating in the dispute.

A EU competition enquiry is also under way over Gazprom's pricing.

The Commission also proposes in its policy document that Europe's energy regulation coordinator ACER be given more powers to enforce compliance with EU-level demands.

"The powers and independence of ACER may need to be reinforced so that it is able to carry out regulatory functions at the European level where needed," the Commission said.

For now, ACER is a largely toothless body that issues recommendations to member states' energy regulators.

