Alaska officials report oil leak in beluga whale habitat
Alaska officials reported an oil leak from an underwater pipeline late on Saturday that was within habitat designated as critical for endangered Cook Inlet beluga whales.
BRUSSELS European Union governments must modernize their electricity grids and remove investment barriers to meet a 20 percent target for renewable energy use in 2020, the bloc's executive said on Wednesday.
While the 27 EU member countries are currently on track to achieve the 2020 renewable energy goal, many risk falling behind in the coming years without additional efforts, the European Commission said.
"There are reasons for concern about future progress: the transposition of the directive has been slower than wished, also due to the current economic crisis in Europe," the Commission said in a statement.
The warning came as the Commission sketched out new 2030 targets for cutting greenhouse gas emissions and using clean energy, designed to keep the EU at the forefront of global efforts to combat climate change.
The bloc currently has three 2020 climate policy goals: to cut carbon emissions by 20 percent compared with 1990 levels, increase renewables to 20 percent and improve energy savings by 20 percent.
It is currently on course to meet the first two targets - which are legally binding - but not the non-binding energy efficiency goal.
(Reporting by Charlie Dunmore; editing by Rex Merrifield)
Alaska officials reported an oil leak from an underwater pipeline late on Saturday that was within habitat designated as critical for endangered Cook Inlet beluga whales.
WASHINGTON The United States should continue to be "engaged" in international climate change discussions but the Paris climate change agreement is a "bad deal" for the country, the head of the Environmental Protection Agency said Sunday.
JAKARTA Indonesian rescuers, joined by police and soldiers, found one body and continued to look for 28 other people feared to be buried after a landslide triggered by heavy rain on Indonesia's Java island, a spokesman for the national disaster agency said.