BRUSSELS EU lawmakers expressed alarm on Thursday at apparent plans in the Union's new executive to scrap dozens of legislative programs, including rules to curb air pollution and promote recycling.

A draft document from the European Commission, circulating among members of the European Parliament, listed 80 planned laws, regulations and directives that President Jean-Claude Juncker and his deputy Frans Timmermans proposed halting work on in the coming year.

Commission officials did not comment on the draft, seen by Reuters. But lawmakers briefed by Timmermans on Thursday said he had declined to detail to them which plans would be dropped. A final document is expected to be presented on Tuesday.

Concerned about an upsurge in hostility toward the European Union among voters, Juncker has asked Timmermans, a former Dutch foreign minister, to cut back on EU rule-making and red tape in order to focus on efforts to revive economic growth.

Supporters of environmental legislation, from across the political spectrum, have been most vocal in criticizing the dropping of new laws.

"Axing crucial environmental legislation is not 'better regulation'. It is an ideologically biased sop to polluting industry lobbies, which is totally at odds with the public interest," Rebecca Harms, a leader of the Greens in parliament, said of the draft proposals to scrap an update of air quality rules and laws to promote recycling.

Julie Girling of the British Conservatives called it a "calamitous start" to the Juncker Commission, which took office six weeks ago.

Eleven member states, including France and Germany, have already called on the Commission to press ahead with the tougher air quality law.

