Delaware judge denies Anthem injunction, effectively ending Cigna merger
WILMINGTON, Del. A judge effectively killed off any practical chance of Anthem Inc merging with Cigna Corp on Thursday as he declined to order Cigna not to terminate the deal.
BRUSSELS European regulators on Friday said they had approved U.S data center operator Equinix's $3.7 billion purchase of Telecity Group on condition it sold off data centers in Amsterdam, Frankfurt and London.
"With the ever growing economic importance of 'cloud' services, it is crucial to maintain competition between data centers," Competition Commissioner Margrethe Vestager said in a statement.
"The Commission is satisfied that the commitments offered by Equinix will ensure that companies continue to have a choice for hosting their data at competitive prices."
(Reporting by Barbara Lewis, editing by Julia Fioretti)
NEW YORK Hedge fund Elliott Management Corp filed a lawsuit against Energy Future Holdings Corp on Thursday, claiming that the bankrupt power company has prevented it from pursuing better options for it as its $18.7 billion deal with NextEra Energy Inc falters.