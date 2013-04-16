Amateur husky racers brave -24C in Arctic wilderness
Amateur dog-sled racers pushed themselves to the limits to complete a 300 km journey in temperatures as low as -24 degrees Celsius in the Arctic wilderness.
BRUSSELS EU member states will carry on working to get a deal on removing carbon allowances from the Emissions Trading Scheme, Ireland, holder of the rotating EU presidency, said on Tuesday.
The European Parliament on Tuesday rejected a Commission proposal to remove temporarily some of the glut of carbon permits that has forced the market to record lows.
But Phil Hogan, Ireland's environment minister, dismissed suggestions the proposal should be withdrawn.
"The immediate need to address the carbon price issue in the ETS remains a clear priority," Hogan said in a statement.
(Reporting by Barbara Lewis; editing by Rex Merrifield)
Amateur dog-sled racers pushed themselves to the limits to complete a 300 km journey in temperatures as low as -24 degrees Celsius in the Arctic wilderness.
BEIJING China, Brazil, India and South Africa have urged industrialised countries to honour financial commitments made in Paris in 2015 to help developing countries fight against global climate change, they said in a statement on Tuesday.