PARIS European Commission President Jose Manuel Barroso said on Wednesday France needed to present a credible program of structural reforms as new data showed Europe's second largest economy slipping into a shallow recession.

Barroso, who was due later to meet President Francois Hollande in Brussels, said France must pursue reforms if the EU was to grant it two more years to bring its budget deficit down to 3 percent of economic output as promised.

The extension would be approved "if France presents a credible reform program so that France can regain its competitiveness," Barroso told Europe 1 radio.

On Tuesday, the French parliament passed a landmark reform of the country's labor code, part of Hollande's efforts to convince European partners that he is committed to revamping the economy.

But as preliminary data on Wednesday showed the French economy contracting by 0.2 percent in the first quarter [ID:nL6N0DW0IL], Barroso said that France needed to prove its commitment to pursue further structural reforms.

"The truth is that France has lost competitiveness over the past 20 years," he added.

Speculation of a cabinet reshuffle intensified on Tuesday after Foreign Minister Laurent Fabius, a former premier and finance minister, said France's giant Finance Ministry needed a "boss" to better coordinate economic policy.

The remarks targeted Finance Minister Pierre Moscovici, whose left-wing firebrand junior minister Arnaud Montebourg has criticized budget cuts and had a series of run-ins with potential foreign investors in France.

Barroso - whose Commission is perceived by French leftists as economically liberal - said there was a tendency in France to see new developments in the world as a threat rather than an opportunity and said that opposing globalization was "whistling in the wind".

(Reporting By Nicholas Vinocur; editing by Mark John)