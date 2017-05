Google CEO Sundar Pichai (C) gestures as he addresses a conference with Vietnamese IT community in Hanoi, Vietnam December 22, 2015. REUTERS/Kham

BRUSSELS Google Chief Executive Sundar Pichai will meet Europe's antitrust chief Margrethe Vestager next Thursday, two people familiar with the matter said on Friday.

"It will be an introductory meeting," the people said.

Vestager has accused the world's most popular Internet search engine of favoring its shopping service in delivering search results at the expense of rivals and is considering whether to penalize Google.

