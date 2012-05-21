BRUSSELS Google said on Monday that it disagreed with the opinion of EU antitrust regulators who said it may have abused its dominant position, but said it was willing to discuss issues further to resolve the matter.

Earlier on Monday, EU Competition Commissioner Joaquin Almunia offered Google, which provides the world's most popular search engine, the chance to offer concessions to settle an antitrust investigation.

"We disagree with the conclusions but we're happy to discuss any concerns they might have," Google spokesman Al Verney said in a statement.

(Reporting by Foo Yun Chee)