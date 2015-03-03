Competition European Commissioner-designate Margrethe Vestager of Denmark gestures prior to an address to the European Parliament's Committee on Economic and Monetary Affairs, at the EU Parliament in Brussels October 2, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Vidal

Eric Schmidt, Executive Chairman of Google, speaks during the session 'The Future of the Digital Economy' in the Swiss mountain resort of Davos January 22, 2015. REUTERS/Ruben Sprich

BRUSSELS The European Union's antitrust chief has met Google Executive Chairman Eric Schmidt as she seeks to resolve a four-year investigation into complaints that the Internet search giant abuses its dominance.

European Competition Commissioner Margrethe Vestager met Schmidt on Monday, her spokesman Ricardo Cardoso said in an email.

In recent weeks Vestager has met more than a dozen Google complainants, including executives from Microsoft, German publisher Axel Springer, mapping companies and price comparison sites to get feedback on the case.

The world's most popular Internet search engine has made three unsuccessful offers to settle the case but failed following opposition within the European Commission, criticism by some politicians in Germany and lobbying from critics.

Complainants say Google squeezes them out in Internet search results. The company could face a fine up to 10 percent of its global revenues or as much as $6.6 billion if found guilty of breaching EU rules.

(Reporting by Foo Yun Chee; editing by Jason Neely)