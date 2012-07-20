Exclusive: Apple makes iPhone screen fixes easier as states mull repair laws
SAN FRANCISCOHey Siri, where can I get my cracked iPhone screen fixed?
LONDON EU regulators are demanding that Google makes broad changes to its mobile services as talks to settle an antitrust investigation enter their final days, the Financial Times reported on Friday.
EU Competition Commissioner Joaquin Almunia favors reaching a settlement with the world's most popular search engine, which may face formal charges if concessions about its business practices are not made.
The newspaper cited people briefed on the case in Brussels as saying the talks are on a "knife-edge" and Almunia is expected to decide next week whether they are worth continuing.
Google has submitted revised proposals to the European Commission after pressure from the EU watchdog to answer complaints about its business practices.
(Reporting by Stephen Mangan; Editing by Matt Driskill)
SAN FRANCISCOHey Siri, where can I get my cracked iPhone screen fixed?
WASHINGTON Facebook Inc announced a set of three new features on Wednesday intended to boost civic engagement among users in the United States on its platform by connecting them more easily with their elected representatives.