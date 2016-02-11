Protesters wave Greek and EU flags during a pro-Euro rally in front of the parliament building, in Athens, Greece, June 30, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

BRUSSELS Talks with Greece on reforms are progressing and may be concluded in March if sufficient progress is achieved on pensions reform, fiscal issues and the setting up of a privatisation fund, euro zone officials said on Thursday.

"It is still possible to conclude the (Greek) review before Easter," which this year is at the end of March, EU Economics Commissioner Pierre Moscovici told a news conference after a regular meeting of euro zone finance ministers in Brussels.

"Progress has been achieved on important issues, but further work is still needed in a number of areas," the chairman of euro zone finance ministers Jeroen Dijsselbloem told the conference.

Dijsselbloem called for more progress on pensions, fiscal issues and the setting up of privatisation fund that would collect the proceeds of sales of Greek public assets and is one of the conditions set by Greece's lenders in the bailout plan.

Once international lenders acknowledge that Greece has implemented all the reforms that it was suppose to according to milestones agreed the bailout, they can disburse new funds to Athens.

(Reporting by Francesco Guarascio)