Many people stop taking life-saving drugs after heart attacks
(Reuters Health) - Within two years after a heart attack, nearly one in five people stop taking life-saving cholesterol-lowering drugs known as statins, according to a new U.S. study.
LONDON New European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker, in a change of tack, has decided to keep responsibility for medicines in the Commission's division for health, rather than switching it to its industry unit.
The supervision of medicines is a hot topic in Europe, following a series of rows over access to clinical trial data, and the original plan to move it from the directorate general (DG) for Health and Consumers to the DG for Enterprise and Industry triggered protests.
Juncker said on Wednesday that responsibility for pharmaceuticals would now stay with DG Health because "medicines are not goods like any other".
The European consumer organization BEUC said it was pleased by the change of heart. "Today's decision clearly signals to consumers that their health comes before economic interests," it said.
(Reporting by Ben Hirschler, editing by David Evans)
BOSTON Pfizer Inc has received grand jury subpoenas from the U.S. Justice Department in connection with an antitrust investigation focusing on drugmakers that market intravenous saline solutions.