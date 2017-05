Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe meets with EU Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker (R) and EU Council President Donald Tusk at the EU headquarters in Brussels, Belgium, March 21, 2017. REUTERS/Yves Herman

BRUSSELS The European Union is committed to completing the negotiations for a free trade agreement and a strategic partnership agreement with Japan very soon, EU Council President Donald Tusk said on Tuesday.

"Let me assure that the European Union is fully committed to concluding the negotiations for both agreements very soon," Tusk said ahead of a meeting with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe in Brussels.

